John Kidd has been named CEO at Carls...

John Kidd has been named CEO at Carlson Hotels in Minneapolis - MN, USA

The Rezidor Hotel Group and Carlson Hotels, Inc. today announced that they will create a Global Steering Committee to provide overall strategic direction to both companies. The Committee will be comprised of an equal number of representatives from Carlson Hotels and Rezidor, and will provide guidance and strategic counsel to the respective management teams of Carlson Hotels and Rezidor.

