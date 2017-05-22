Internet privacy in Legislature

Internet privacy in Legislature

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: TwinCities

Lawmakers finalizing Minnesota's jobs and economic development budget met after midnight to approve a compromise deal between Dayton and legislative Republicans. At that meeting, Sen. Bobby Joe Champion, DFL-Minneapolis, tried to amend on limits on internet service providers selling their customers' data.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Democrats call for impeachment 3 min silly rabbit 21
Bethal University snowflakes 2 hr Batch 37 Pain Is ... 12
Slimeball Trump 2 hr Batch 37 Pain Is ... 20
Harvard Professor Working to Impeach Trump 6 hr Batch 37 Pain Is ... 5
Citizen Of The Year 7 hr Batch 37 Pain Is ... 3
News Expecting more from Target (May '13) 9 hr LIbEralS 6
Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14) 20 hr Chanta53 696
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,016 • Total comments across all topics: 281,204,779

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC