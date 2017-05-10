In North Minneapolis, bitterness foll...

In North Minneapolis, bitterness follows Northern Metals retreat to rural Becker

Northern Metals Recycling, a metal shredder located in north Minneapolis, is being forced out of town after the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency discovered that it was pumping more pollutants into the air than it disclosed. Residents, who for years complained of high asthma, heavy metal poisoning, and cancer rates, conducted their own studies.

