In North Minneapolis, bitterness follows Northern Metals retreat to rural Becker
Northern Metals Recycling, a metal shredder located in north Minneapolis, is being forced out of town after the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency discovered that it was pumping more pollutants into the air than it disclosed. Residents, who for years complained of high asthma, heavy metal poisoning, and cancer rates, conducted their own studies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rich stanek for fbi director
|2 hr
|LMAO
|2
|Budget surplus
|14 hr
|LMAO
|2
|Howard stern iranian diplomats (Jul '15)
|22 hr
|Space ace
|12
|Howard stern funny muslim song (Jul '14)
|22 hr
|Space ace
|2
|Illegals
|Wed
|Space ace
|3
|Trump fires comey libs freak out
|Wed
|Space ace
|5
|The n-word
|Tue
|Muslims greatest
|3
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC