ID'd: Suburban Chicago man found shot dead in car in north Minneapolis

A man found in a car with a fatal gunshot wound in north Minneapolis was identified Thursday by authorities as being from suburban Chicago. Nathaniel Smith, 33, of Dolton, Ill., was shot early Monday evening, according to the Hennepin County medical examiner's office.

