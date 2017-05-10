Hot Property: In the place of Burma Shave, a new school's flag will wave
Details: Work is expected to begin shortly on Minneapolis Public Schools' new E. Lake Street adult education building after the Minneapolis City Council gave its approval to the project last month. The site, located near South High School and the Pioneers and Soldiers Memorial Cemetery, was once home to an 1892 building that for many years housed the headquarters of the Burma-Vita Co., makers of Burma Shave and its famous roadside, rhyming ads.
