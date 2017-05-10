Hennepin County to celebrate grand op...

Hennepin County to celebrate grand opening of new Webber Park Library

Star Tribune

The last piece of unfinished business from the massive library referendum passed by Minneapolis voters is finally gaining momentum. The renovation of Webber Park library has morphed into a $15 million replacement that's tentatively set to open in 2017.

