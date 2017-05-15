Hennepin County awards nearly $5M in housing grants
On May 2, the county's Housing and Redevelopment Authority awarded $2.75 million to projects that promise to create affordable housing, and gave $2.2 million to developments springing up along transit lines. Aeon plans a 70-unit, mixed-income apartment building at 3001 Fourth St. SE in Minneapolis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suburb to Live in Minnesota
|5 hr
|Waikiki Vermin
|5
|Obama dines with Streisand, Springsteen, Kardas... (May '14)
|11 hr
|Norwegian Supremacy
|39
|Doctor seeks to ease vaccine fears amid Minneso...
|Tue
|zippok
|11
|NEED $$$$? GOV ASSISTANCE? Come to SAN DIEGO CA!
|May 13
|Space ace
|2
|Maxine waters
|May 12
|Space ace
|1
|Rich stanek for fbi director
|May 11
|LMAO
|2
|Budget surplus
|May 11
|LMAO
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC