Hennepin County awards nearly $5M in housing grants

14 hrs ago

On May 2, the county's Housing and Redevelopment Authority awarded $2.75 million to projects that promise to create affordable housing, and gave $2.2 million to developments springing up along transit lines. Aeon plans a 70-unit, mixed-income apartment building at 3001 Fourth St. SE in Minneapolis.

