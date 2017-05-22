Green Line robbery, a miraclea

Green Line robbery, a miraclea

Jonathan, 57, looks over his tablet after picking it up at Metro Transit police headquarters in Minneapolis on Monday, May 22, 2017, after he was robbed of it on the Green Line on May 5. That's what Jonathan, 57, thought when he heard Monday from Metro Transit police: They found his electronic tablet, which was missing since he was robbed and assaulted on a Green Line train earlier this month. Jonathan, who asked to be identified only by his first name because he doesn't want the public to know about his medical issues, was desperate to get his Microsoft Surface back.

