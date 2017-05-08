Former Mayor Sharon Sayles Belton to be honored with bronze bust at Minneapolis City Hall
Sharon Sayles Belton, the first woman and first African-American mayor of Minneapolis, will be honored with a bronze bust at City Hall that will be unveiled Tuesday. A volunteer group of former colleagues, community leaders and friends has been raising money since 2016 to honor Sayles Belton, who was mayor from 1994 to 2001, a time of downtown development and rising population in Minneapolis for the first time since the 1940s.
