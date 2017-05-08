Former Mayor Sharon Sayles Belton to ...

Former Mayor Sharon Sayles Belton to be honored with bronze bust at Minneapolis City Hall

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Sharon Sayles Belton, the first woman and first African-American mayor of Minneapolis, will be honored with a bronze bust at City Hall that will be unveiled Tuesday. A volunteer group of former colleagues, community leaders and friends has been raising money since 2016 to honor Sayles Belton, who was mayor from 1994 to 2001, a time of downtown development and rising population in Minneapolis for the first time since the 1940s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump fires comey libs freak out 5 hr Space ace 2
The n-word 10 hr Muslims greatest 3
Illegals 23 hr Waikiki Vermin 2
News Minnesota Health Department confirms six measle... (Mar '11) Mon Waikiki Vermin 97
News Police: 1 Arrested, 1 Hospitalized In Minneapol... Mon Waikiki Vermin 6
Communists riot in france against le pen May 7 Space ace 4
Goat Story II May 6 zippok 3
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,014 • Total comments across all topics: 280,906,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC