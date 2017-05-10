Finnegans touts downtown Minneapolis brewery, taproom

Finnegans is putting the finishing touches on its new brewery and taproom, which is a key part of a high-profile development in downtown Minneapolis. On Wednesday, the Minneapolis-based brewer and social benefit corporation released new renderings of Finnegans House, a multistory brewery, event space and taproom that will be built at 525 S. Eighth St. The lab is just one element of Minneapolis developer Kraus-Anderson's larger project at the site, which will include K-A's new headquarters, a 17-story, 307-unit apartment tower and a 158-unit hotel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.