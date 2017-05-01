Fellow performers mourn man killed in multi-vehicle wreck in Minneapolis
A vigil will take place Monday evening for a man involved in acrobatics and other performance routines who died over the weekend in a south Minneapolis traffic pileup, while police continue to search for other drivers involved. Jason Ritenour, 32, of Minneapolis, died Sunday morning at Blaisdell Avenue S. and 26th Street W., according to a Facebook posting by ExperTease Fitness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|France last chance
|1 hr
|Space ace
|1
|Communists riot in france against le pen
|1 hr
|Space ace
|1
|Rodrigo duterte is a beast
|16 hr
|Davycrockett
|5
|#Dump Betsy Hodges!
|Sun
|Waikiki Vermin
|14
|Who Am i ???
|Apr 28
|Davycrockett
|3
|Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13)
|Apr 28
|Waikiki Vermin
|588
|Media blackout
|Apr 27
|Waikiki murders
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC