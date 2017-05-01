Fellow performers mourn man killed in...

Fellow performers mourn man killed in multi-vehicle wreck in Minneapolis

Read more: Star Tribune

A vigil will take place Monday evening for a man involved in acrobatics and other performance routines who died over the weekend in a south Minneapolis traffic pileup, while police continue to search for other drivers involved. Jason Ritenour, 32, of Minneapolis, died Sunday morning at Blaisdell Avenue S. and 26th Street W., according to a Facebook posting by ExperTease Fitness.

