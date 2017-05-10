FBI offers $10,000 reward in Columbia Heights homicide
The FBI is offering a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted in a fatal shooting in Columbia Heights. Forty-one-year-old Phillip Leron Miller of Brooklyn Park is wanted in connection with the April 20 death of 31-year-old Philip Charles Borer Nelson of St. Louis Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NEED $$$$? GOV ASSISTANCE? Come to SAN DIEGO CA!
|5 hr
|Space ace
|2
|Maxine waters
|Fri
|Space ace
|1
|Rich stanek for fbi director
|Thu
|LMAO
|2
|Budget surplus
|May 11
|LMAO
|2
|Howard stern iranian diplomats (Jul '15)
|May 11
|Space ace
|12
|Howard stern funny muslim song (Jul '14)
|May 11
|Space ace
|2
|Illegals
|May 10
|Space ace
|3
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC