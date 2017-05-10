FBI offers $10,000 reward in Columbia...

FBI offers $10,000 reward in Columbia Heights homicide

12 hrs ago

The FBI is offering a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted in a fatal shooting in Columbia Heights. Forty-one-year-old Phillip Leron Miller of Brooklyn Park is wanted in connection with the April 20 death of 31-year-old Philip Charles Borer Nelson of St. Louis Park.

