Fairmont Opera House: Ready for next season
The Fairmont Opera House's 2016-17 subscription series wrapped up with its final performance Saturday night, and executive director Blake Potthoff wasted no time teasing the audience about the 10 shows that comprise the 2017-18 series. Potthoff streamed his announcement over the recently-installed 16 x 20-foot screen on the opera house stage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: 1 Arrested, 1 Hospitalized In Minneapol...
|3 hr
|Waikiki Vermin
|6
|Communists riot in france against le pen
|19 hr
|Space ace
|4
|Goat Story II
|Sat
|zippok
|3
|Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13)
|May 5
|LIbEralS
|589
|Kid Trouble!
|May 4
|Space ace
|2
|Mooslimutilation OK with femminists
|May 4
|Thousands
|1
|Democrat healthcare fear mongering
|May 4
|Space ace
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC