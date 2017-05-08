Fairmont Opera House: Ready for next ...

Fairmont Opera House: Ready for next season

The Fairmont Opera House's 2016-17 subscription series wrapped up with its final performance Saturday night, and executive director Blake Potthoff wasted no time teasing the audience about the 10 shows that comprise the 2017-18 series. Potthoff streamed his announcement over the recently-installed 16 x 20-foot screen on the opera house stage.

