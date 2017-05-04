Dorschner going back to D.C.
Jackson County Central High School senior KateLynn Dorschner will make a return trip to National History Day in Washington, D.C., in June. Dorschner earned second place Saturday at the state-level history day competition at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
