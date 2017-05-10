Dive Bars of South Minneapolis, Expanded and Revised Edition, Now Available
I have expanded and revised my booklet about the Dive Bars of South Minneapolis! Now at a whopping 40 pages, the booklet features updates on the Country Bar , the Howe , and the Sunrise Inn . It's now available for shipping from the Sidewalk Store ! And I'll drop some off at Boneshaker Books on Franklin Avenue later today.
