DFL Bill Seeks to Allocate Funds for Immunization Program

Is emergency funding needed to address the current measles outbreak in Minnesota? The legislature discussed it Monday but voted against taking up a bill promoting immunizations. Let these lawmakers know your views! The Minnesota House of Representatives voted 73-59 Monday afternoon to not suspend House rules and take up a bill offered by Rep. Ilhan Omar, DFL-Minneapolis, and other DFL members that would provide for a one-time allocation of $500,000 from the general fund to be used to fund immunization programs in geographic areas and among populations experiencing or at risk of experiencing an outbreak of a vaccine-preventable disease.

