DFL Bill Seeks to Allocate Funds for ...

DFL Bill Seeks to Allocate Funds for Immunization Program

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KSTP

Is emergency funding needed to address the current measles outbreak in Minnesota? The legislature discussed it Monday but voted against taking up a bill promoting immunizations. Let these lawmakers know your views! The Minnesota House of Representatives voted 73-59 Monday afternoon to not suspend House rules and take up a bill offered by Rep. Ilhan Omar, DFL-Minneapolis, and other DFL members that would provide for a one-time allocation of $500,000 from the general fund to be used to fund immunization programs in geographic areas and among populations experiencing or at risk of experiencing an outbreak of a vaccine-preventable disease.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Media blackout 1 hr Alice 3
An example of your multi-sock poster in Honolul... 2 hr Alice 1
Communists riot in france against le pen 4 hr Thousands 3
France last chance 10 hr Space ace 1
Rodrigo duterte is a beast Mon Davycrockett 5
#Dump Betsy Hodges! Sun Waikiki Vermin 14
Who Am i ??? Apr 28 Davycrockett 3
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,826 • Total comments across all topics: 280,721,180

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC