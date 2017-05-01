DFL Bill Seeks to Allocate Funds for Immunization Program
Is emergency funding needed to address the current measles outbreak in Minnesota? The legislature discussed it Monday but voted against taking up a bill promoting immunizations. Let these lawmakers know your views! The Minnesota House of Representatives voted 73-59 Monday afternoon to not suspend House rules and take up a bill offered by Rep. Ilhan Omar, DFL-Minneapolis, and other DFL members that would provide for a one-time allocation of $500,000 from the general fund to be used to fund immunization programs in geographic areas and among populations experiencing or at risk of experiencing an outbreak of a vaccine-preventable disease.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Media blackout
|1 hr
|Alice
|3
|An example of your multi-sock poster in Honolul...
|2 hr
|Alice
|1
|Communists riot in france against le pen
|4 hr
|Thousands
|3
|France last chance
|10 hr
|Space ace
|1
|Rodrigo duterte is a beast
|Mon
|Davycrockett
|5
|#Dump Betsy Hodges!
|Sun
|Waikiki Vermin
|14
|Who Am i ???
|Apr 28
|Davycrockett
|3
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC