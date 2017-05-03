Crosslake man dies 2 days after being burned in fire18 sec ago
A 92-year-old man, who suffered burns in a fire Wednesday at his home on Sand Pointe Drive in Crosslake, died Friday afternoon at the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, reported the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pequot Lakes Echo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get rough & get tough
|15 hr
|Space ace
|3
|#Dump Betsy Hodges!
|16 hr
|Space ace
|17
|Media blackout
|Tue
|Thousands
|4
|An example of your multi-sock poster in Honolul...
|Tue
|Alice
|2
|Communists riot in france against le pen
|Tue
|Thousands
|3
|France last chance
|Tue
|Space ace
|1
|Rodrigo duterte is a beast
|May 1
|Davycrockett
|5
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC