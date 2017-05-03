Crosslake man dies 2 days after being burned in fire18 sec ago

Crosslake man dies 2 days after being...

A 92-year-old man, who suffered burns in a fire Wednesday at his home on Sand Pointe Drive in Crosslake, died Friday afternoon at the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, reported the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

