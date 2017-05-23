CPM bets less is more amid Minneapoli...

CPM bets less is more amid Minneapolis luxury towers

The Minneapolis developer wants to build 51 apartments - most of them studios - in a five-story building wedged onto a lot at 401 University Ave. SE, about a block northeast of St. Anthony Main. This is positively tiny, compared to several apartment and condominium towers under construction and planned nearby.

