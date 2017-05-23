CPM bets less is more amid Minneapolis luxury towers
The Minneapolis developer wants to build 51 apartments - most of them studios - in a five-story building wedged onto a lot at 401 University Ave. SE, about a block northeast of St. Anthony Main. This is positively tiny, compared to several apartment and condominium towers under construction and planned nearby.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats call for impeachment
|7 hr
|silly rabbit
|42
|Davy crockett fake news
|8 hr
|Hillary LOST
|2
|Slimeball Trump
|9 hr
|Space ace
|21
|Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13)
|9 hr
|LIbEralS
|590
|Bethal University snowflakes
|Mon
|LIbEralS
|13
|Harvard Professor Working to Impeach Trump
|Mon
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|5
|Citizen Of The Year
|Mon
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC