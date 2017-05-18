COPD exacerbations in those with CVD may increase heart attack/stroke risk
ATS 2017, WASHINGTON, DC -- After an acute exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, people with a history of cardiovascular disease or people at risk for CVD appear more likely to suffer a heart attack or stroke, according to new research presented at the ATS 2017 International Conference. The researchers found that within 30 days after an acute exacerbation, the odds of heart attack or stroke was nearly four-fold higher.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harvard Professor Working to Impeach Trump
|1 min
|Marty
|1
|Slimeball Trump
|6 min
|Marty
|18
|Citizen Of The Year
|13 min
|Hillary LOST
|2
|Bethal University snowflakes
|31 min
|Davycrockett
|11
|Expecting more from Target (May '13)
|1 hr
|LIbEralS
|6
|Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14)
|13 hr
|Chanta53
|696
|Beatles vs rolling stones
|Sat
|Space ace
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC