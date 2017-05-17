Consecutive life sentences upheld for...

Consecutive life sentences upheld for store killing suspect

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: St. Cloud Times

Consecutive life sentences upheld for store killing suspect Supreme Court rules on 2010 Minneapolis case Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://on.sctimes.com/2qS4WwI MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Supreme Court has upheld three consecutive life sentences with the possibility of release for a man who killed three people in a Minneapolis market in 2010. He was originally sentenced to mandatory life without parole for one death, and consecutive life sentences for the other two.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Cloud Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Democrats call for impeachment 7 hr Waikiki Vermin 6
Illegals 8 hr Waikiki Vermin 7
Slimeball Trump 8 hr Space ace 2
Bethal University snowflakes 8 hr Davycrockett 3
Taxes 18 hr Space ace 2
Suburb to Live in Minnesota 19 hr Waikiki Vermin 6
News Obama dines with Streisand, Springsteen, Kardas... (May '14) Tue Norwegian Supremacy 39
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,396 • Total comments across all topics: 281,094,180

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC