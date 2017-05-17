Consecutive life sentences upheld for store killing suspect Supreme Court rules on 2010 Minneapolis case Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://on.sctimes.com/2qS4WwI MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Supreme Court has upheld three consecutive life sentences with the possibility of release for a man who killed three people in a Minneapolis market in 2010. He was originally sentenced to mandatory life without parole for one death, and consecutive life sentences for the other two.

