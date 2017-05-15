City of Minneapolis adds gender-neutral restrooms

MNC055-109-157-169-161645- /O.NEW.KARX.FA.W.0002.170516T1158Z-170516T1645Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Winona MN-Olmsted MN-Wabasha MN-Houston MN- 658 AM CDT TUE MAY 16 2017 The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Flood Warning for... Winona County in southeastern Minnesota... Northeastern Olmsted County in southeastern Minnesota... South central Wabasha County in southeastern Minnesota... Northern Houston County in southeastern Minnesota... * Until 1145 AM CDT * Heavy rainfall of 3 to 5 inches fell across much of the area overnight, resulting in rapid rises on area streams and rivers with flooding reported in some areas as of sunrise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.