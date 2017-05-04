Cinnamon may reduce the harms of a hi...

Cinnamon may reduce the harms of a high-fat diet

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Medical News Today

A diet high in fat is considered a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease, as it can lead to weight gain, diabetes, and other harmful conditions. New research, however, suggests that it may be possible to offset some of this risk by incorporating cinnamon in the diet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Communists riot in france against le pen 2 hr Space ace 4
News Police: 1 Arrested, 1 Hospitalized In Minneapol... 5 hr Hoosier Hillbilly 3
Goat Story II Sat zippok 3
Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13) May 5 LIbEralS 589
Kid Trouble! May 4 Space ace 2
Mooslimutilation OK with femminists May 4 Thousands 1
Democrat healthcare fear mongering May 4 Space ace 1
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,312 • Total comments across all topics: 280,847,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC