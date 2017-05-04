Celebrating 160 years of Jewish life in Minnesota
Rabbi Adam Stock Spilker doesn't typically sport 19th-century clothing. But on Sunday, members of his Mount Zion temple celebrated a historic anniversary for Minnesota's Jewish community - the 1856 founding of Mount Zion as the state's first Jewish congregation.
