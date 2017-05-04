Celebrating 160 years of Jewish life ...

Celebrating 160 years of Jewish life in Minnesota

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Rabbi Adam Stock Spilker doesn't typically sport 19th-century clothing. But on Sunday, members of his Mount Zion temple celebrated a historic anniversary for Minnesota's Jewish community - the 1856 founding of Mount Zion as the state's first Jewish congregation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: 1 Arrested, 1 Hospitalized In Minneapol... 22 min Waikiki Vermin 6
Communists riot in france against le pen 16 hr Space ace 4
Goat Story II Sat zippok 3
Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13) May 5 LIbEralS 589
Kid Trouble! May 4 Space ace 2
Mooslimutilation OK with femminists May 4 Thousands 1
Democrat healthcare fear mongering May 4 Space ace 1
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,914 • Total comments across all topics: 280,860,820

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC