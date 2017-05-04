Body recovered from river following s...

Body recovered from river following search for student

Read more: Star Tribune

A body has been recovered from the Mississippi River in downtown Minneapolis not far from where crews have been searching for a missing University of Minnesota student. Grant Keiner told park police he and his roommate, 22-year-old Christopher Stanley, climbed a fence to sit along the river Tuesday at Water Power Park.

