Blue Line shutdown this weekend; I-94...

Blue Line shutdown this weekend; I-94 closure in Maple Grove

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

The sun will be shining on travelers heading to Mother's Day brunches and this weekend's fishing opener, but the question is can motorists keep a sunny disposition while navigating a growing list of road construction projects? Drivers on I-94 in Maple Grove will be put to the test as the eastbound lanes only will be shut down at Hwy. 610. The closure and detour will be in place all weekend, but long lines are most likely on Sunday as those who leave town had back in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maxine waters 7 hr Space ace 1
Rich stanek for fbi director 23 hr LMAO 2
Budget surplus Thu LMAO 2
Howard stern iranian diplomats (Jul '15) Thu Space ace 12
Howard stern funny muslim song (Jul '14) Thu Space ace 2
Illegals May 10 Space ace 3
Trump fires comey libs freak out May 10 Space ace 5
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,483 • Total comments across all topics: 280,968,379

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC