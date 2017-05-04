Before they were dives, Twin Cities a...

Before they were dives, Twin Cities apartment hotels were posh places with room service

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Continental Hotel, 12th Street & LaSalle Ave, downtown Mpls. LaSalle runs to background left, 12th Street to right.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13) 38 min LIbEralS 589
Goat Story II 4 hr Space ace 2
Kid Trouble! 17 hr Space ace 2
Mooslimutilation OK with femminists 21 hr Thousands 1
Democrat healthcare fear mongering Thu Space ace 1
The n-word Thu Space ace 1
Get rough & get tough Wed Space ace 3
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,542 • Total comments across all topics: 280,796,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC