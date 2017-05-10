Battle Brewing Between Bikers and Businesses in South Minneapolis
A proposed bicycle lane on 38th Street between Minnehaha Avenue and West River Parkway has some small business owners worried. The current proposal would mean there would not be any street parking allowed on either side of 38th Street between Minnehaha Avenue and River Parkway.
