Authorities renew call for publica s help in unsolved church arsons

The Department of Public Safety State Fire Marshal Division and local authorities are renewing a call for the public to come forward with information about the unsolved cases, including last year's blaze that caused millions of dollars in damage at Melrose's St. Mary's Catholic Church, and a 2012 fire where a surveillance camera captured a suspect walking into an Isanti church in the middle of the night and attempting to light on fire part of the building under construction. "The public's help is critical in solving arsons," State Fire Marshal Bruce West said.

