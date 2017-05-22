Alleged drunk motorist makes wrong turn, drives into Lake Calhoun
Late Sunday night, a passerby observed someone slumped over in the driver's seat of an SUV in a parking lot along the eastern edge of Lake Calhoun. Authorities were contacted.
