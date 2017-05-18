Agosto's Open Source IoT Message Broker Now Available on Google Cloud Launcher
Agosto's IoT connection broker is a component of and gateway into Google's Pub/Sub service, as well as the company's IoT Accelerator, and can support any back-end service that an enterprise wants to run on Google Cloud Platform . Agosto developed an early proof of this message broker for GCP.
