After long wait, Webber Park Library opens to a happy throng
Zachariah Seals,10, far left, got a kick out of the new computers at the new Webber Park Library in north Minneapolis. After a wait of nearly two decades, hundreds of neighbors and book lovers turned up Thursday night to celebrate the opening of a new community library on Victory Memorial Parkway in north Minneapolis.
