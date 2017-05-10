Ackerberg moves ahead with MoZaic Eas...

Ackerberg moves ahead with MoZaic East in Uptown

14 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Opus Group The Ackerberg Group plans to build this office building, called MoZaic East, in the Uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis. After it lost its main tenant for an office building it planned for the Uptown area of Minneapolis several years ago, the group has decided to build anyway without a lease locked down.

