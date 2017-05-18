A wedding gift unlike any other

When bride-to-be Jenna Yorkovich's fairy-tale wedding came to a screeching halt weeks before the big day, she turned her planned walk down the aisle into a happy ending anyway. Her canceled wedding became a night out celebrating Ronald McDonald House families and volunteers at Nicollet Island Pavilion in Minneapolis.

