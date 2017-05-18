A wedding gift unlike any other
When bride-to-be Jenna Yorkovich's fairy-tale wedding came to a screeching halt weeks before the big day, she turned her planned walk down the aisle into a happy ending anyway. Her canceled wedding became a night out celebrating Ronald McDonald House families and volunteers at Nicollet Island Pavilion in Minneapolis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14)
|1 hr
|Chanta53
|694
|Beatles vs rolling stones
|13 hr
|Space ace
|1
|Slimeball Trump
|16 hr
|Space ace
|12
|Bethal University snowflakes
|Fri
|Davycrockett
|5
|Snowflake trump
|Fri
|Davycrockett
|1
|Democrats call for impeachment
|Fri
|cowboy chris
|9
|Suburb to Live in Minnesota
|Thu
|Hillary LOST
|8
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC