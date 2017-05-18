A Celebration of the Music & Legacy of PRINCE
Lehman Center for the Performing Arts is proud to present THE PURPLE XPERIENCE to celebrate the music and legacy of with a stage show that brings memories of the superstar and his catalog of hit songs to audiences of all generations. Lehman Center for the Performing Arts is on the campus of Lehman College/CUNY at 250 Bedford Park Boulevard West, Bronx, NY 10468.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bethal University snowflakes
|13 hr
|Davycrockett
|5
|Snowflake trump
|16 hr
|Davycrockett
|1
|Slimeball Trump
|16 hr
|Davycrockett
|11
|Democrats call for impeachment
|23 hr
|cowboy chris
|9
|Suburb to Live in Minnesota
|Thu
|Hillary LOST
|8
|Illegals
|Wed
|Waikiki Vermin
|7
|Taxes
|May 17
|Space ace
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC