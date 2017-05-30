30K volunteers wanted for massive food-packing to relieve Somalia in famine
"There's no food, no water, no grass, no nothing. So people are basically deciding which kid should live and which kid should die."
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats call for impeachment
|1 hr
|silly rabbit
|50
|Davy crockett fake news
|12 hr
|Space ace
|4
|Slimeball Trump
|23 hr
|Space ace
|21
|Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13)
|23 hr
|LIbEralS
|590
|Bethal University snowflakes
|Mon
|LIbEralS
|13
|Harvard Professor Working to Impeach Trump
|May 22
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|5
|Citizen Of The Year
|May 22
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC