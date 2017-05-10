10 Minnesota city flags, ranked from worst to absolute worst
The only thing rarer than the sight of the majestic common loon on a Minnesota city lake is the actual sighting of a Minnesota city flag atop a flagpole. In fact, it took going to a Minnesota United FC Loons game for me to spot my first two city flags of the calendar year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|#Dump Betsy Hodges!
|7 min
|cowboy chris
|15
|Media blackout
|13 hr
|Thousands
|4
|An example of your multi-sock poster in Honolul...
|16 hr
|Alice
|2
|Communists riot in france against le pen
|22 hr
|Thousands
|3
|France last chance
|Tue
|Space ace
|1
|Rodrigo duterte is a beast
|Mon
|Davycrockett
|5
|Who Am i ???
|Apr 28
|Davycrockett
|3
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC