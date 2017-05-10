10 inmates escape from Minnesota prison; 1 still on the lam
Ten inmates escaped from a prison in Lino Lakes when an inmate jumped a fence, hijacked a transport van full of other prisoners and drove off. The Department of Corrections said nine of the prisoners were apprehended a short time later but one remained on the loose.
