10 inmates escape from Minnesota prison; 1 still on the lam

Friday May 26 Read more: Post-Bulletin

Ten inmates escaped from a prison in Lino Lakes when an inmate jumped a fence, hijacked a transport van full of other prisoners and drove off. The Department of Corrections said nine of the prisoners were apprehended a short time later but one remained on the loose.

