White man gets 15 years for shooting ...

White man gets 15 years for shooting 5 black men at protest

16 min ago

This undated file photo provided by the Hennepin County Jail in Minneapolis shows Allen Scarsella. Scarsella, who was convicted Feb. 1, 2017, in the shooting of five men at a Black Lives Matter protest following the death of Jamar Clark in 2015 by Minneapolis police officers, was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

