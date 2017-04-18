Sleepy Eye man who fell into pile of ...

Sleepy Eye man who fell into pile of burning leaves dies

Authorities say a man from the southern Minnesota town of Sleepy Eye who fell into a pile of burning leaves and debris has died. The Hennepin County medical examiner's office said Saturday that 73-year-old Richard Emil Martinka died of complications from his burns Friday night at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.

