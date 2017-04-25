Second- and Third-Tier Cities Have a ...

Second- and Third-Tier Cities Have a New Way of Selling Luxury Travel

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Skift

Well-appointed luxury comes at less than a premium in smaller markets, and it's an excellent entry point to demonstrate high-quality hospitality for a new generation of travelers put off by high-priced glitz. Interested in more stories like this? Subscribe to Skift's New Luxury Newsletter to stay up-to-date on the business of modern luxury travel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Skift.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13) 1 hr LIbEralS 585
Don't talk to commies 3 hr Waikiki murders 3
Get rough & get tough 15 hr Waikiki murders 2
News From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can... Mon @Real Kelly 3
#Dump Betsy Hodges! Apr 21 All libertards got 10
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Apr 21 UidiotRaceMakeWor... 36,891
Happy 420! Apr 20 TruDat 2
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,573 • Total comments across all topics: 280,552,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC