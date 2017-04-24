Rock the Garden lineup
Four homegrown acts, including Prince's band the Revolution , will play this year's Rock the Garden on July 22 at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden at the Walker Art Center. General admission tickets are $69 and go on sale to members of Minnesota Public Radio and the Walker at 10 a.m. Wednesday via rockthegardenfestival.com .
