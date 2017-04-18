Robust and Versatile Vises for Aggressive 5-Axis High Precision Machining
Booth 5130: MaxLock HP Series self-centering vises, DTR DoveLock dovetail 5-axis vises, and DX6 CrossOver vises from Kurt are ideal for aggressive 5-axis high precision production machining.
