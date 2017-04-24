Robert M Pirsig, - Zen and the Art of Motorcycle...
Robert M. Pirsig, the author of philosophical novel "Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance," has died. He was 88. Originally from Minneapolis, Minnesota, Pirsig was a college writing instructor and freelance technical writer when he penned his first book, "Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance: An Inquiry Into Values" in 1974.
