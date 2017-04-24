Robert M Pirsig, - Zen and the Art of...

Robert M Pirsig, - Zen and the Art of Motorcycle...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Robert M. Pirsig, the author of philosophical novel "Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance," has died. He was 88. Originally from Minneapolis, Minnesota, Pirsig was a college writing instructor and freelance technical writer when he penned his first book, "Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance: An Inquiry Into Values" in 1974.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get rough & get tough 10 hr Waikiki murders 2
Don't talk to commies 16 hr Space ace 1
News From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can... Mon @Real Kelly 3
#Dump Betsy Hodges! Apr 21 All libertards got 10
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Apr 21 UidiotRaceMakeWor... 36,891
Happy 420! Apr 20 TruDat 2
Fox news haha Apr 19 Davycrockett 1
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,735 • Total comments across all topics: 280,547,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC