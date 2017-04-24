Real estate notebook: Brickstone narr...

Real estate notebook: Brickstone narrows in on eight-story tower near Lake Calhoun

Denver-based Brickstone Partners is moving ahead with its effort to demolish a 1950s office building on the north side of Lake Calhoun and build a 200-unit residential tower in its place. This week, Brickstone presented revised plans for the project to the Minneapolis Planning Commission's committee of the whole.

