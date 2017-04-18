Prom Shop in Byron named best in state
On April 6, CBS-affiliated WCCO of Minneapolis recognized Byron's Prom Shop as the viewer's choice for Best Prom Dress Shop in Minnesota. "We are thrilled to have been given this honor," said Pam Bessler, owner, of the shop located at 517 Frontage Road northwest.
