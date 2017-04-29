Princess Party planned

Everybody loves a party, and families with younger children will especially want to mark their calendars for 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on May 7 at Red Rock Center for the Arts in Fairmont. Fairmont Women of Today will host a Royal Princess Party, allowing children to meet some of their favorite fairy tale characters, through the dedicated work of a group of actresses from Minneapolis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel.