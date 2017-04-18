Portland is weird? St. Paul is boring? Well, yes and no
I recently stumbled across a Minnesota friend's photo online that made me smile. He's standing next to a wall in Portland, Ore., that has a mural painted on it proclaiming, "Keep Portland Weird" while he's wearing a "Keep Saint Paul Boring" T-shirt.
