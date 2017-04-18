Pablo Molinari has been appointed Gen...

Pablo Molinari has been appointed General Manager at Hewing Hotel in Minneapolis - MN, USA

Aparium Hotel Group's Hewing Hotel announces the appointment of Pablo Molinari as General Manager of the hotel. With over 20 years of industry experience, Molinari will leverage his extensive knowledge of the hospitality business to oversee the day-to-day operations and financial success of the hotel and its restaurant, Tullibee.

