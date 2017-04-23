Our View: Immunizations are safe, and...

Our View: Immunizations are safe, and they work

The world is coming close to eliminating polio from the face of the earth. Thanks to massive immunization efforts since 1985, only a handful of new cases of the once-dreaded disease pop up each year, in war torn and remote areas of the world like Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nigeria.

