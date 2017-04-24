Nye's lives on through a Lego model
Jeff Esler built a detailed replica of Nye's, the beloved piano bar and restaurant entirely out of Legos to ad to his collection. Gallery: Jeff Esler paid homage to Nye's Polonaise Room with a 1,000-piece Lego model.
